It is a clear and cold morning in Atlanta. Temperatures are in the upper 20's and low 30's with an easterly wind. Wind chills this morning are in the 20's.
Sunday Forecast
Sunny skies. Breezy and cold.
- Forecast High: 50°
- Normal High: 56°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Highs today will be warmer than yesterday, although we will only reach 50 degrees. The next chance for rain is very slight but those of you south and east of Atlanta may see a few sprinkles Monday morning, but rain chances are low. We could see a few passing light showers southeast of I-85. Otherwise, this week will be mainly dry.
Below average temperatures will remain for the first half of the week! Lows will only be in the 20s and low 30s through at least Friday. Bundle up! Although, high temperatures will gradually warm this week nearing 60 degrees by NEXT Saturday.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.