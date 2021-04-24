After a stormy Saturday night, cloudy skies will give way to a mostly sunny but breezy day on this Sunday.
Expect a pleasant warm week with highs in the 80's. No rain expected until Thursday.
Saturday Forecast:
- High: 74°
- Normal High: 75°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
More content
