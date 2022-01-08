It's another cold morning! Temperatures are in the 20s with clear skies. The sunny, cool weather continues today, before rain returns Sunday.
Saturday Forecast:
Sunny and nice! Cold morning. Chilly afternoon.
High Temperature: 52°
Average High: 54°
Rain Chance: 0%
What You Need To Know:
It will gradually warm up through the weekend. Saturday will be a pleasant winter day with lots of sunshine and highs near 50.
Another cold front arrives late Sunday, bringing scattered showers in the afternoon and heavy rain in the evening. Behind the front, another cold snap in the forecast! Highs drop back to the 40s early next week.
7 Day Forecast
