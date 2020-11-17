Another sunny, cool day on tap today. The wind has died down, and it will be pleasant this afternoon with highs near 60.
Wednesday's Forecast
- High temperature: 61°
- Normal High: 63°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Temperatures will once again drop to the 30s Wednesday night, and we could see another freeze warning issued for parts of North Georgia. After that, temperatures will gradually warm up as we head towards the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will reach near 70 both Saturday and Sunday! The next chance of rain doesn't arrive until early next week.
