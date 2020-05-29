The second half of the weekend will be spectacular with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 80s.
Sunday Forecast
- High temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 83°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
High pressure takes over the southeast this week which will lead to a dry, warm pattern. Expect a gradual warm up through the week.
The first 90° day of 2020 may happen in Atlanta by the middle of next week. If it does not get to 90° on Wednesday, it may reach it on Thursday. The weather looks dry for most of next week.
The chance of rain returns by the end of the week as the humidity ramps back up in Georgia.
