Dry weather continues through the end of the work week, but rain chances increase through the weekend as a tropical system moves through.
Thursday forecast
- High temperature: 89°
- Normal high: 87°
- Chance of rain: 0%
Sunny and hot with highs near 90. Light wind and low humidity.
What you need to know
We'll see plenty of sunshine the rest of the week with rain returning this weekend.
A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become "Claudette" by Thursday night or Friday. This tropical system will bring rain to the middle Gulf Coast and eventually to metro Atlanta this weekend.
As of now, it looks like the heaviest rain will move through North Georgia on Sunday. Rainfall totals this weekend through Monday will be between 2 inches to 4 inches of rain. On top of the heavy rain and potential for flash flooding, there is a low threat of tornadoes. Stay with CBS46 for updates as the tropical system and heavy rain approaches.
Click here for the latest tropical weather forecast.
