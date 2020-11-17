Lows This Week

It'll be a nice day in metro Atlanta Tuesday with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 60's.

  • High temperature: 62°
  • Normal High: 63°
  • Rain chance: 0%

It'll be a bit breezy Tuesday afternoon with a northwest wind from 10-20 mph. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week with cold mornings and pleasant afternoons.

Highs are back to near 70 by the weekend. Our next best chance of rain is next Monday.

