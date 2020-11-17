It'll be a nice day in metro Atlanta Tuesday with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 60's.
Tuesday's Forecast
- High temperature: 62°
- Normal High: 63°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
It'll be a bit breezy Tuesday afternoon with a northwest wind from 10-20 mph. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week with cold mornings and pleasant afternoons.
Highs are back to near 70 by the weekend. Our next best chance of rain is next Monday.
