Gorgeous day today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lows 60's. The clouds will thicken this afternoon and some showers expected late tonight.
Heavy rain moves in overnight and a wet start to Thursday, Christmas Eve. The rain will be very heavy until 10 am and them move out by the afternoon. Cold air moves in and on Christmas Eve we could see some some snow showers in NE Georgia and some flurries in the city.
Wednesday's Forecast
- High temperature: 60°
- Normal High: 53°
- Rain chance: 20% after 10 p.m.
What you need to know
Our next cold front will bring rain to metro Atlanta Thursday morning. If you have to travel for the holiday, you're better off driving Wednesday or Thursday afternoon.
After an initial round of rain Thursday morning, a few flurries will be possible in the northeast Georgia mountains Thursday evening as the front moves out.
Christmas Day will be sunny in metro Atlanta, but frigid and windy, with wind chills in the teens and twenties through the day.
7 Day Forecast
