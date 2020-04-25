Sunday Forecast
Wind Advisory from 1 pm -9 pm. NW Winds 15-25 mph G 35 mph.
Expect mostly sunny skies today but much colder and windier than yesterday. High today of 68 degrees.
- high temperature: 69°
- Normal high: 75°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Great weather week ahead but rain is expected on Wednesday. The weekend ends with a nice Sunday. Look for highs in the low 70s and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK:
Quiet weather continues Monday and Tuesday as fair skies dominate with the temperature warming from the low 70s Monday afternoon to the mid 70s on Tuesday. A strong disturbance arrives from the west on Wednesday and will likely bring some thunderstorms. It's too early to say if they will be strong/severe, but you can bet we will be tracking that system very closely and will keep you updated!
