Expect sunny skies in metro Atlanta Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50's.

Wednesday's forecast

  • High temperature: 59°
  • Normal high: 61°
  • Chance of rain: 0% 

What you need to know

It'll stay dry in metro Atlanta through Thanksgiving with gradually warming temperatures. It'll be cold on Thanksgiving morning, but temperatures will warm into the mid 60's Thursday afternoon.

Thanksgiving

We'll see a few showers in metro Atlanta early Friday morning between 1-4 a.m. By the time you start your Black Friday shopping, the showers will be over!

