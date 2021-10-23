A cool start but a sunny, gorgeous weather will stick around through the weekend, before rain returns Monday of next week.
SATURDAY FORECAST:
Chilly morning. Sunny and gorgeous! No Rain. Perfect weather for the Braves Saturday evening.
- High Temperature: 75°
- Normal High: 72°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
This weather will remain gorgeous all weekend! Highs Saturday will reach the mid 70s. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 70s. No rain both days, with lots of sunshine.
A front Monday will bring showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. As of now, it looks like the rain will move in Monday afternoon/evening.
We have another chance of rain Wednesday/Thursday of next week. This storm systems will bring another chance of storms to the forecast. Once the rain moves out, cooler temperatures will move in for the end of the week.
7 Day Forecast
