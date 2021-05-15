Enjoy a sunny, warm gorgeous Georgia weekend! Highs will be in the upper 70's today and the low 80;s on Sunday!
High temperature: 77°
Normal high temperature: 81°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
The entire weekend will be sunny and warm! No rain in the forecast until at least Wednesday!
