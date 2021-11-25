A gorgeous Thanksgiving in north Georgia will end with a line of showers moving through overnight. The rain will end by dawn on Friday, and it looks windy and chilly with a lot of sun. Milder weather returns by Saturday afternoon.
Friday forecast
Sunny and cooler. Winds gust to 20-30 mph in the morning, and 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Cold and clear at night.
- High temperature: 51°
- Normal high: 61°
- Chance of rain: 30% before 6 am
What you need to know
It will be near freezing early Saturday with clear skies. Look for partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs both days near 60 - normal for this time of the year.
A dry stretch of weather continues through the middle of next week. Expect seasonably cold mornings and highs not far from 60 early in the week. It may reach the mid 60s in the midweek.
7 Day Forecast
