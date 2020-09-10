Friday Forecast:
A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers through the afternoon. It will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the 90s.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal high: 84°
- Rain chance: 40%
What you need to know
You'll notice an increase in sunshine and humidity Friday. Spotty showers pop up between 12-9 p.m.,
Mostly cloudy skies return for the weekend and widespread t-showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.