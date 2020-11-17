Thursday's Forecast

Sunny and Cool. 

  • High temperature: 62°
  • Normal High: 63°
  • Rain chance: 0%

What you need to know

Temperatures will gradually warm up as we head towards the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will reach near 70 Friday through Sunday

Temperature Trend
Next Wednesday

A big front moves through Wednesday of next week, bringing lots of rain through Georgia the day before Thanksgiving. Take this into consideration for your travel plans; it will be rainy in surrounding states as well. It looks like things dry out for Thanksgiving day with mild temperatures.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

