Thursday's Forecast
Sunny and Cool.
- High temperature: 62°
- Normal High: 63°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
Temperatures will gradually warm up as we head towards the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will reach near 70 Friday through Sunday
A big front moves through Wednesday of next week, bringing lots of rain through Georgia the day before Thanksgiving. Take this into consideration for your travel plans; it will be rainy in surrounding states as well. It looks like things dry out for Thanksgiving day with mild temperatures.
