A generally unsettled weather pattern continues in north Georgia. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the end of the workweek.
Thursday Forecast
Cloudy with showers in the morning. Clouds break through the afternoon giving way to sunshine, but isolated thunderstorms are possible through the evening.
- High temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 83°
- Chance of rain: 50%
What you need to know
Warmer weather is ahead for Thursday and Friday, but the scattered t-storm threat continues. There is a low (1 out of 5) risk of severe weather in north Georgia Thursday. The biggest risks will be heavy rain, strong damaging winds, and frequent lightning.
The shower/storm threat diminishes this weekend. There's a 30% chance of catching a shower/storm on Saturday, and Sunday looks completely dry. It will also turn less humid this weekend. Expect very nice weather early next week.
The long-range outlook is for very warm weather at the end of the first week of June. The first 90° day of 2020 may happen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by the end of the workweek.
