Tuesday Forecast
A few early clouds then mostly sunny. Breezy and cool.
- Forecast High: 55°
- Normal High: 57°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Dry and mainly clear weather is in the forecast for the middle to end of the workweek and start of the weekend. It will get warmer, with highs in the low to mid 60s by the end of the workweek. It will stay cool at night under clear skies. The temperature will dip into the 30s at night.
After a pleasant day Saturday, a strong blast of cold air arrives on Sunday. Temperatures drop through the day and it will be windy and cold. There is a low end chance for snow showers in the afternoon. This is something we will continue to watch through the week. Check back for updates.
7 Day Forecast
