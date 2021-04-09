Drier, brighter weather for today. It will be a great, warm stretch in the early part of next week.
Sunday Forecast
Some clouds early in the day, especially south of Atlanta. Increasing sunshine, with seasonably warm temps in the afternoon. Northwest breeze 8-14 miles per hour. Clear and cooler Sunday night with lows in the 50s.
- High: 74°
- Normal high: 71°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
The workweek starts with sunny and warm weather on Monday. Look for highs near 80. It will likely turn a few degrees cooler on Tuesday, but still seasonably warm in the mid 70s.
Cooler weather arrives in Wednesday and stays around through the end of the workweek. Highs will be near 70, and it will likely stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be a northerly breeze.
We are likely nearing the end of the peak tree pollen season in north Georgia. Expect high pollen counts this week, but they may not be as high as the past few weeks.
