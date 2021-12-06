Monday Forecast:
Foggy in the morning, with t-showers arriving through the afternoon. Low risk of strong/severe storms in west Georgia. Mild through the day, with clearing skies and cold air filtering in tonight.
- High temperature: 65°
- Normal high: 58°
- Chance of rain: 70% (afternoon)
What you need to know
It will be a lot cooler in the middle of the week. Expect sunny skies Tuesday morning with increasing clouds quickly after sunrise. Rain is likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. It will stay cool through the day with temps in the 50s.
After a dry and cloud day Thursday, more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. It turns colder late in the weekend.
