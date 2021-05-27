We have one more very warm and humid day before a change in the weather this weekend. Scattered thunderstorms are likely on Friday as the front bringing lower humidity and cooler air approaches.
Friday Forecast:
Sun and clouds. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Best chance of a gusty thunderstorm is in northwest Georgia. Very humid.
High Temperature: 87°
Normal High Temperature: 84°
Chance of rain: 50% afternoon/evening
What You Need to Know:
The thunderstorm threat ends by early Saturday morning, and the Memorial Day weekend looks dry. It will be relatively cool on Saturday with temps in the 60s in the morning and 70s in the afternoon. Expect a comfortable Saturday night as the temperature falls into the 50s.
Sunday may start with clouds before sun arrives midday and afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s to near 80. It will be in the low to mid 80s on Monday afternoon with a decent dose of sunshine.
Warm and humid weather is likely in the middle of next week. The threat of showers/storms increases by about Thursday afternoon.
