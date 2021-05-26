An approaching cold front will bring rain to North Georgia & Metro Atlanta Friday afternoon & evening, and much cooler temperatures this weekend.
Thursday Forecast:
Partly sunny with isolated showers through the day. Warm with a nice breeze.
High Temperature: 87°
Normal High Temperature: 84°
Chance of rain: 20%
What You Need to Know:
A cold front arrives Friday and brings us rain and spotty thunderstorms Friday evening, especially north of Atlanta. Isolated strong storms are possible with damaging winds being the main threat.
The rain will make its way into far Northwest Georgia around 5pm, and will move through Metro Atlanta around 6PM - 9PM.
The rain moves out just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will be MUCH cooler with lows dropping into the 50s Sunday morning and highs only reaching the upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Memorial Day will feel great, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
