A big warm-up is heading our way this weekend. Expect warmer than normal weather by Thursday afternoon, with temperatures near 90° by Sunday.
Wednesday Forecast
Mostly cloudy. Temps climb to the mid to upper 70s. Seasonably mild tonight.
- High temperature: 78°
- Normal High: 79°
- Chance of rain: 20% North
What you need to know
Temperatures continue to heat up by the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday, and mid 80s Friday.
It will be in the mid to upper 80s this weekend. 90° is possible on Sunday afternoon. It would be the first 90+ in Atlanta since early last October.
The hot weather ends with a front moving through on Monday. A passing thunderstorms is possible as the cold front pushes through north Georgia. Expect highs in the low 80s (still nice) on Tuesday.
A subtropical or tropical system may form off the Southeast US coast by late in the weekend. It would be named Arthur, and will very likely stay out to sea and not impact Georgia.
