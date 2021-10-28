The off and on light showers will continue this evening, with lots of clouds and chilly temperatures. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s.
Friday forecast
Off and on light showers, especially in the afternoon/evening. Chilly temperaturtes.
- High Temperature: 54°
- Normal High: 70°
- Chance of Rain: 50%
What you need to know
Rain chances continue Friday and Saturday. The precipitation will be light, and focused mostly from Atlanta to the north. It will also be MUCH cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s.
As the Braves return home to Truist Park, it will be chilly for the World Series Friday and Saturday. Bring a jacket (and a rain jacket Friday) if heading to the game. Light showers are possible during the game Friday.
On Saturday, rain is likely leading up to the game, but it will likely dry out by first pitch.
Halloween will be nice, with clearing skies through the morning to sunshine and temps in the 60s. Trick or Treating will be cool and dry!
7 Day Forecast
