Another round of thunderstorms is likely as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. It will stay very humid through the evening before drier air arrives early Thursday. There is a nice stretch of weather ahead for the end of the workweek.
Wednesday Forecast
Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are likely today. Some of the storms could be strong/severe with strong winds and hail. Very humid through this evening. Less humid with rain threat ending by dawn tomorrow.
- High temperature: 85°
- Normal high: 86°
- Chance of rain: 70%
What you need to know
The cold front moving through Wednesday night will usher in less humid air for the end of the workweek and the weekend. Great weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Look for lows in the 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s with low humidity.
The weekend forecast is trending in the wrong direction, but does not look too bad. Expect partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. There is a 20-30% chance of a pop-up shower/storm - especially in northeast Georgia.
