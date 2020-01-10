ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The CBS46 Pinpoint Weather team wants you to stay weather alert all day Saturday as severe storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening hours across all of central and north Georgia, including the Atlanta metro area.
The areas at highest risk for severe weather will the westernmost counties in Georgia along the Alabama state line where deep and low-level shear will likely be the greatest. However, everyone in north and central Georgia should be prepared for severe weather, primarily damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes.
The Storm Prediction Center put much of north Georgia in a slight risk for severe weather Saturday and as of late Saturday morning put tornado watches up nearly to the Alabama/Georgia state line.
The system is expected to develop into a squall line which should begin to impact northwest Georgia as early as 4 p.m. Saturday. However, some forecast models Saturday morning are indicting the line could break up as it moves into Alabama in the early afternoon hours. This could increase the chances of more tornadic development in central and southern Alabama. The system will continue moving through the area, exiting the region overnight.
The CBS46 Pinpoint Weather Team is monitoring the weather and will continue to have updates throughout the day as the storms move toward the region. Stay with CBS46 on-air and on all digital platforms for the very latest as the weather continues to evolve Saturday.
FULL FORECAST
Overall, Saturday should be warm with thunderstorms possible through the afternoon and evening. It may be dry most of the day, and the temperature could get to 70°, roughly 15-20 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. Along with the warm temperatures, expect very muggy conditions with dewpoints in the mid-60s and humidity values over 50 percent. As the cold front approaches with the possible squall line, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as it moves through the region. The biggest threat is for damaging straight-line winds, but brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat of thunderstorms in the Atlanta metro area is between 7-10 pm.
There will be a respite from the wet weather Sunday, but it will likely be short-lived. The front passing through Georgia Saturday is expected to stall in southern Georgia before moving back northward as a warm front. This will bring the chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm back to the entire area later Sunday. Rain chances will continue throughout much of the next week with temperatures remaining above-normal for this time of year.
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.