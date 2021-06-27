A tropical system off the Georgia Coast has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression this afternoon as it moves toward land. It will bring Metro Atlanta scattered showers tonight and tomorrow.
Monday Forecast
Clouds and sunshine, very low risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.
- High temperature: 89°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 10%
What you need to know
Tropical Depression Danny may form later on today as a storm moves toward the Georgia Coast. Heavy rain is likely along the coastline today, but here in Metro, we remain mostly dry. Scattered showers, with pocket of heavy rain are likely tonight and tomorrow in Metro Atlanta.
Rain chances increase again as we head into July 4th Weekend. Widespread showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday ahead of the front, which moves in Saturday night. There is still some uncertainty with rain chances on July 4th Sunday, depending on how far south the front moves. If it moves into Central Georgia, July 4th will be mostly dry. If it stalls over North Georgia, it will be rainy. Check back for updates throughout the week.
