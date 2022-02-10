It will be a great end to the workweek with more sunshine and highs well into the 60s. We'll keep it rolling on Saturday before a big change on Sunday as it turns sharply colder.
Friday Forecast
Sunny and mild! A lighter breeze than on Thursday. Looks quiet with temps falling through the 50s in the evening.
- Forecast High: 68°
- Normal High: 57°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Look for highs in the 50s northwest of Atlanta and in the 60s in Atlanta and points south and east. It will be partly cloudy. A cold front moves through Saturday night and brings a big change on Sunday. The high temperature will only be near 50 on Sunday afternoon. It stays cold on Valentine's Day with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
There is no chance of steady rain until late next week - most likely Thursday into Friday.
7 Day Forecast
