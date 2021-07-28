It will be dry through the end of the week with the hottest temperatures in almost 2 years.
Wednesday Forecast
Hot and Humid. Dry & Sunny.
- High temperature: 93°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 10% south
What you need to know
The heat will continue to rise this week, with highs reaching the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday! Those are the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year. On top of the heat, it will also be very humid. The heat index this week will reach the triple digits!
Rain chances return late this weekend and early next week. The heat breaks down by next weekend, and 80s return next week.
