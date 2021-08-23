The heat continues Tuesday! It will be humid and very hot. The heat index Tuesday afternoon will reach the triple digits. 

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low 70s. Rain Chance: 10%

Tuesday Forecast:

Mostly sunny and hot. A low chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon. Heat Index near 100.

  • High temperature: 93°
  • Normal High: 88°
  • Chance of rain: 20% 
Heat Index Tuesday

What you need to know

Rain chances return Wednesday and continue the rest of the week. With the scattered rain in the forecast, temperatures will be more bearable. Highs will return to the mid 80s Thursday-Monday.

Rain Chances

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.