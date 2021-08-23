The heat continues Tuesday! It will be humid and very hot. The heat index Tuesday afternoon will reach the triple digits.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low 70s. Rain Chance: 10%
Tuesday Forecast:
Mostly sunny and hot. A low chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon. Heat Index near 100.
- High temperature: 93°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Rain chances return Wednesday and continue the rest of the week. With the scattered rain in the forecast, temperatures will be more bearable. Highs will return to the mid 80s Thursday-Monday.
