We'll see scattered rain and storms through the evening. Much lower rain chances are in the forecast tomorrow. As rain chances go down Wednesday, temperatures will rise.
**A Heat Advisory has been issued for counties south and east of Atlanta through 8pm tonight. Heat indices above 105° are expected**
Wednesday Forecast
Hot and Humid. Only an isolated shower/storm.
- High temperature: 93°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
The heat will continue to rise this week, with highs reaching the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday! Those are the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year. On top of the heat, it will also be very humid. The heat index this week will reach the triple digits!
Rain chances return late this weekend and early next week. As rain chances return to the forecast, we'll see some relief from the extreme heat.
