We'll see scattered rain and storms through the evening. Much lower rain chances are in the forecast tomorrow. As rain chances go down Wednesday, temperatures will rise.

**A Heat Advisory has been issued for counties south and east of Atlanta through 8pm tonight. Heat indices above 105° are expected**

Heat Advisory

Wednesday Forecast

Hot and Humid. Only an isolated shower/storm.

  • High temperature: 93°
  • Normal High: 90°
  • Chance of rain: 20% 

What you need to know

The heat will continue to rise this week, with highs reaching the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday! Those are the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year. On top of the heat, it will also be very humid. The heat index this week will reach the triple digits!

Heat Index This Week

Rain chances return late this weekend and early next week. As rain chances return to the forecast, we'll see some relief from the extreme heat.

Rain This week

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.