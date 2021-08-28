Warm and humid weather continues over north Georgia as Hurricane Ida heads for the Louisiana coast. There will be no impact in north Georgia from the storm through the weekend.
Sunday Forecast:
Clouds early then partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with a low risk of any rain. Best chance of stray showers is south of Atlanta.
- High temperature: 89°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Hurricane Ida will slam into Louisiana Sunday, likely as a major Cat 3 or 4 hurricane. While the storm will wreak havoc in Louisiana, it may not have much of an impact here in north Georgia. Check this link for the latest on Ida. The weather looks quiet on Sunday, and still fairly quiet on Monday. Both days will be seasonably warm and very humid with highs not far from 90. Lows will be in the 70s. There is just a 20-30% chance of scattered showers on Monday, with the odds of rain increasing by late in the day and at night.
Ida will pass well northwest of Atlanta in the middle of the week. That means there will be no wind impact from the weakening storm. There will also not be enough rain to cause flooding. However, the main risk is for fast-moving thunderstorms that could cause spin-up tornadoes. We'll be watching this threat over the next couple of days. Right now, it looks like the best chance of some gusty storms moving through our area is from late Monday night through Tuesday night.
After the storm passes, it may actually turn a bit less humid for a few days late in the workweek into the start of next weekend.
Click here for updated information on Hurricane Ida as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.