Expect clear skies and cool temps Sunday night the low will be the 30s to low 40s at dawn on Monday. It will warm up very nicely in the afternoon!
Monday Forecast
sunny and cool early, then mild by midday and warm in the afternoon!
- High Temperature: 73°
- Normal High: 66°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Dry and warm weather continues into the midweek. It will be relatively cool at night and much warmer than normal in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It'll be mostly cloudy with scattered showers on Thursday. A few more showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move through on Friday. It will gradually turn cooler late in the workweek.
The early outlook for next weekend is for dry and cool weather.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.