It will be a warm and dry Mother's Day in north Georgia. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday, and there is cooler weather ahead for next week.
Sunday Forecast:
Sun in the morning with some afternoon clouds. Breezy and warmer. Happy Mother's Day!
High temperature: 84°
Normal high temperature: 80°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday night and Monday. It does not look anything like a washout, but a few showers/storms may flare up at times. The severe weather threat is very low. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 70s.
A cooling trend continues through the midweek. Expect a lot of clouds on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. It may not make it out of the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Some rain is possible in that time frame, especially south of Atlanta.
The good news is we'll see mild weather returning late in the workweek and the start of next weekend looks great.
