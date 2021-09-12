The workweek starts with dry and warm weather in north Georgia. Shower chances increase in the mid to late workweek.
Monday Forecast
Partly to mostly sunny. Warm.
- High Temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 85°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Mainly dry weather is likely into the middle of the week. Shower chances increase a bit on Wednesday, and there is a better chance of scattered showers and t-storms Thursday and Friday.
Tropics
Tropical Storm Nicholas is moving north in the western Gulf of Mexico. It will bring heavy rain to east Texas this week. More than 10" of rain is possible. The system will move very slowly. It's unclear if it will get far enough northeast to bring rain to north Georgia later this week.
7 Day Forecast
