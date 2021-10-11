Expect relatively warm and dry weather for the next several days in north Georgia. The high temperature may approach records late in the workweek. It turns cooler late in the weekend. 

TUESDAY FORECAST:

Partly cloudy, warm and dry. Low risk of showers in far northwest Georgia. 

True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png
  • High Temperature: 80°
  • Normal High: 76°
  • Chance of Rain: 0%

What you need to know

Expect high temperatures in the 80s Wednesday through Friday under partly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 60s. There is no chance of rain until Saturday. A line of showers with possible thunderstorms will move through on Saturday. The timing is uncertain, but the best chance of rain appears to be in the afternoon and early evening. 

Mayors 5K.png
Futurecast Fred Euro.png

It will turn much cooler late in the weekend into early next week. Highs will be close to 70 with lows near 50 Sunday and Monday.  

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.