Expect relatively warm and dry weather for the next several days in north Georgia. The high temperature may approach records late in the workweek. It turns cooler late in the weekend.
TUESDAY FORECAST:
Partly cloudy, warm and dry. Low risk of showers in far northwest Georgia.
- High Temperature: 80°
- Normal High: 76°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Expect high temperatures in the 80s Wednesday through Friday under partly sunny skies. Lows will be in the 60s. There is no chance of rain until Saturday. A line of showers with possible thunderstorms will move through on Saturday. The timing is uncertain, but the best chance of rain appears to be in the afternoon and early evening.
It will turn much cooler late in the weekend into early next week. Highs will be close to 70 with lows near 50 Sunday and Monday.
7 Day Forecast
