There is a low risk of a passing shower or thundershower mainly east of Atlanta Friday evening. Lower humidity arrives overnight, and there is a great stretch of weather ahead into next week.
SATURDAY FORECAST:
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Warm and not too humid.
- High Temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 77°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Dry weather lasts through most or all of next workweek. Look for high temperatures in the low 80s most of the time, and that's about 5 degrees warmer than normal for mid-October. Lows will be in the low 60s.
