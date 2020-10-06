The dry stretch of weather continues on Thursday. Expect a few more clouds, and it will stay warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds thicken on Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta making landfall in Louisiana. Some rain from that weakening storm is likely this weekend.
THURSDAY FORECAST
Sun and clouds. Warm. Dry and mild Thursday night. Patchy fog possible by dawn on Friday.
- High Temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 76°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
The weather stays dry for a couple more days while Hurricane Delta likely intensifies again in the Gulf of Mexico on its way to a Louisiana landfall on Friday. Look for highs in the upper 70s on Friday with a muggier feel and a few showers possible by the evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for north Georgia this weekend as Delta moves inland and weakens to a tropical depression. Based on the current projected track, flooding rain and strong winds are unlikely in north Georgia. The weekend will not be a total washout, but the dry stretch of weather comes to an end.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.