Wednesday Forecast
Sunny and very warm.
- High Temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 80°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
We'll have another very warm day on Thursday, with highs again reaching the upper 80s, although you should expect more clouds throughout the day. No rain through the end of the weekend, but rain chances increase early next week.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.