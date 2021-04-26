Temperatures will be 10 degrees above average over the next several days! We'll see highs in the low to mid 80s through Thursday. Rain moves in Friday, cooling down temperatures just in time for the weekend.
Tuesday Forecast:
Mostly sunny and warm. A nice breeze in the afternoon.
- High: 83°
- Normal High: 75°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
It will stay dry through Thursday before a front brings rain Friday. A few lingering showers are possible on Saturday, especially south of ATL. The front will also bring cooler temperatures. Highs will drop the the mid 70s Friday and Saturday.
