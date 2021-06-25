Expect a warm and humid weekend with a few showers and t-storms possible both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday Forecast
Clouds early then partly cloudy. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and early-evening. Humid.
- High temperature: 86°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
Warm and humid weather continues on Sunday with scattered showers and t-storms possible from midday until early in the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s after starting the day in the low 70s.
It looks seasonably warm early next week. The shower threat is low on Monday before increasing in the mid to late workweek. Expect it to stay very humid through next week.
The tropics are quiet, but there is a disturbance moving through the Eastern Atlantic Ocean that we're watching. It has about a 20% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 5 days.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.