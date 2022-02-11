The gorgeous weather continues...for now. Tonight will be clear but not as cold, with lows dropping to the mid/low 40s. The warm weather returns Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures near 70.
Saturday Forecast
Mostly Sunny and mild. Increasing clouds Saturday night. A Colder evening.
- Forecast High: 68°
- Normal High: 58°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
A cold front moves through Saturday night and brings a big change on Sunday. The high temperature will only reach the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. It will also be breezy Sunday, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
It stays cold on Valentine's Day, with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the low 50s.
The next chance of rain arrives Thursday of next week. Rain and storms are in the forecast. The rain chances continue through Friday. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts.
7 Day Forecast
