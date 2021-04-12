The work week starts with warm and dry weather on Monday and Tuesday. The best chance of showers this week is Wednesday afternoon, and it will turn cooler late in the work week.
Monday's forecast
- High: 82°
- Normal high: 72°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
More warm weather is ahead for Tuesday. Look for highs near 80 with a blend of clouds and sun. Clouds increase on Wednesday, and scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and at night. Highs will be in the 70s.
Cooler weather arrives Thursday and stays into next weekend. Look for dry weather Thursday and Friday with lows in the 40s and highs near 70.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.