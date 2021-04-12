True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png

The work week starts with warm and dry weather on Monday and Tuesday. The best chance of showers this week is Wednesday afternoon, and it will turn cooler late in the work week. 

Monday's forecast

  • High: 82°
  • Normal high: 72°
  • Rain chance: 0%

What you need to know

More warm weather is ahead for Tuesday. Look for highs near 80 with a blend of clouds and sun. Clouds increase on Wednesday, and scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and at night. Highs will be in the 70s.

wed.png

Cooler weather arrives Thursday and stays into next weekend. Look for dry weather Thursday and Friday with lows in the 40s and highs near 70.

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.