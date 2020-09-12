The workweek gets off to a very warm start this week with temps well into the 80s on Monday. Rain chances increase as the week progresses, and what's left of Sally may bring heavy rain Thursday into early Friday.
MONDAY:
Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Isolated showers and t-storms pop up in the afternoon.
- High temperature: 87°
- Normal high: 83°
- Rain chance: 30%
Rain chances increase in the middle of this week as it turns cooler. Expect scattered showers on Tuesday with highs close to 80. There is a better than 50% chance of rain showers on Wednesday as outer bands from Sally move into north Georgia. Highs will be in the 70s.
Sally moves over north Georgia as a tropical depression on Thursday into early Friday. Locally heavy rain is likely, with the hardest hit areas potentially picking up 3-6" of rain from the storm. Winds are not likely to be a huge factor with 30 mph gusts possible. Rain moves out Friday morning, and dry weather follows for the weekend. It will stay cool this weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s Sunday morning.
