Tuesday Forecast:
Clouds and fog early then partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and very warm for February. Clouds increase during the evening, showers and thunderstorms move in after midnight, especially in northwest Georgia.
- Forecast High: 74°
- Normal High: 60°
- Chance of Rain: 20%
What you need to know:
Another system moves in late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain will be in the Northwest Georgia, where 1-2" of rain will fall. Because of the possibility of flooding with this additional heavy rain, a flood watch has been issued for Fannin and Gilmer Counties from 7pm Tuesday through 7pm Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be dry and warm. Thursday we may tie previous record highs with temperatures in the upper 70s.
A cold front moves through Georgia on Friday. It will bring scattered showers during the day, and the weather turns cooler for the weekend. Look for cloudy skies on Saturday and more rain on Sunday. The long-range weather pattern brings much colder weather into north Georgia early next week. It may not get to 50° on Monday!
7 Day Forecast
