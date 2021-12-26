The rest of 2021 looks very warm in north Georgia. It will stay dry to start the week but expect rain especially on Wednesday and Thursday.
Sunday Night Forecast
Temperatures tonight will stay in the upper 50's. Expect patchy fog Monday morning.
Monday Forecast
- High temperature: 72°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain: 10%
What you need to know
After 75 degree temperatures in Atlanta today, the 70's continue into Monday. The low temperature tonight will be in the upper 50s. Monday will be partly sunny and warm with temperatures in the low 70's!
70s will continue through the majority of next week. Expect increasing rain chances middle-late next week.
