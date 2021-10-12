Temperatures will remain well above average this week, with highs in the mid/low 80s. A Cold front Saturday, will bring our next taste of fall and much cooler temperatures.
Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies with patchy dense fog developing overnight. Allow extra driving time for Wednesday morning's commute. Temperatures will be above average, with lows in the 60s in Atlanta.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST:
Patchy morning fog, with partly skies in the afternoon. Warm Afternoon.
- High Temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 76°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
High temperatures will be in the 80s through the rest of the work-week. It will stay dry until Saturday, when our next cold front arrives. This front will bring Fall-like temperatures back to the forecast. Highs will be in the low 70s with lows in the 40s & low 50s.
7 Day Forecast
