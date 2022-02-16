It will stay mild Wednesday night with a southerly breeze. Lows will be in the 50s. Expect a warm day Thursday before showers and thunderstorms move through at night. There is a low risk of severe storms in north Georgia.
Thursday Forecast
Mostly cloudy, a gusty wind between 10-25 mph, warm. Low risk of a passing shower during the day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening. See below for timing. There is a low risk of straight-line damaging winds and a very low risk of an isolated tornado. Heavy downpours and lightning are likely.
- Forecast High: 73°
- Normal High: 58°
- Chance of Rain: 90% after sunset
What you need to know:
Rain should move out by dawn on Friday. It will be a partly cloudy and cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect cold nights and seasonably mild days under clear skies this weekend. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday and in the low 60s on Sunday.
The weather pattern looks unsettled next week. There is a low risk of showers on Presidents' Day with temps in the 60s. The chance of rain increases to about 40% on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be relatively warm and thunderstorms are possible.
7 Day Forecast
