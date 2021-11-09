Beautiful weather continues into the midweek. Look for temps well above normal in the afternoon through Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday as a front brings cooler air for the weekend. 

Tuesday's forecast

Another Gorgeous (and mild) day! Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average, with highs reaching the mid 70s.

  • High temperature: 77°
  • Normal high: 66°
  • Chance of rain: 0%
True Hourly Temps Fred Cut-in.png

What you need to know

Temperature Trend Forecast Editor.png
Rain Chances Forecast Editor.png

Dry and warm weather continues through the midweek. Expect highs in the 70s again on Wednesday with thin clouds drifting in during the afternoon. 

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. It will not be an all-day washout, and most of the time it will be dry. The best chance of rain is late in the day or during the evening as a front moves through. Highs will be in the 60s. 

Friday looks dry and seasonable with highs in the 60s. The weekend is shaping up to be dry and cool. Look for highs in the 50s both days and lows in the 30s Sunday morning. 

7 Day Forecast

