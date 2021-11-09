Beautiful weather continues into the midweek. Look for temps well above normal in the afternoon through Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday as a front brings cooler air for the weekend.
Tuesday's forecast
Another Gorgeous (and mild) day! Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average, with highs reaching the mid 70s.
- High temperature: 77°
- Normal high: 66°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Dry and warm weather continues through the midweek. Expect highs in the 70s again on Wednesday with thin clouds drifting in during the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. It will not be an all-day washout, and most of the time it will be dry. The best chance of rain is late in the day or during the evening as a front moves through. Highs will be in the 60s.
Friday looks dry and seasonable with highs in the 60s. The weekend is shaping up to be dry and cool. Look for highs in the 50s both days and lows in the 30s Sunday morning.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.