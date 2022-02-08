We will get a nice early-spring preview in the next few days as afternoon temperatures jump into the 60s with a lot of sunshine. It's a great 4-day stretch from Wednesday through Saturday before a big cool-down on Sunday.
Wednesday Forecast
A cold start in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Sunshine and much milder in the afternoon.
- Forecast High: 61°
- Normal High: 57°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Expect a few very nice days from Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s with lots of sunshine. It will be cool at night with lows in the 30s to low 40s.
A front moves through mid-weekend and bring colder weather on Sunday. It looks like there will not be much, if any, precipitation with the front, but the temperature will be in the 40s to low 50s on Sunday and Valentine's Day. It will be cold at night with near or below freezing.
7 Day Forecast
