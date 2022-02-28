March comes in like a lamb with a mild and dry Tuesday ahead for north Georgia. Look for plenty of afternoon sunshine and temperatures well into the 60s. 

Tuesday's forecast

True Hourly Temps Tomorrow.png

A cool start, then a sunny and mild afternoon.

  • Forecast high: 64°
  • Normal high: 62°
  • Chance of rain: 0%

What you need to know

Temperature Trend Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

The temperature will jump into the 70s on Wednesday with tons of sunshine. Look for highs in the 70s right through the weekend into early next week. It may get to 80° at some point between Saturday and Monday. There is a very low risk of rain until late in the weekend, and even then the chance is only about 20% on Sunday. The rain chances increase a bit on Monday with scattered showers/storms possible. 

One potential downside to the long stretch of dry and warm weather is an increasing pollen count which will likely be high due to tree pollen by mid to late workweek. 

Rain Chances Tomorrow Forecast Editor.png

7 Day Forecast

More content

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.