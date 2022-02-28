March comes in like a lamb with a mild and dry Tuesday ahead for north Georgia. Look for plenty of afternoon sunshine and temperatures well into the 60s.
Tuesday's forecast
A cool start, then a sunny and mild afternoon.
- Forecast high: 64°
- Normal high: 62°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The temperature will jump into the 70s on Wednesday with tons of sunshine. Look for highs in the 70s right through the weekend into early next week. It may get to 80° at some point between Saturday and Monday. There is a very low risk of rain until late in the weekend, and even then the chance is only about 20% on Sunday. The rain chances increase a bit on Monday with scattered showers/storms possible.
One potential downside to the long stretch of dry and warm weather is an increasing pollen count which will likely be high due to tree pollen by mid to late workweek.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.